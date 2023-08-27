Mayden hits Redman for 2 TDS, San Diego State holds on to top Ohio 20-13

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes to Mark Redman and San Diego State opened the season with a 20-13 win over Ohio on Saturday night.

The game turned in the final minute of the first half when Cedarious Barfield intercepted Ohio quarterback CJ Harrison inside the Aztecs 30 yard line. Mayden then drove the Aztecs 71 yards in 44 seconds, hitting Redman for a 13-yard score as time ran out. That made it 10-6 at halftime.

The Bobcats then missed a 31-yard field goal to cap the opening drive of the second half, a drive that chewed up more than half of the third quarter.

After a 3-and-out, San Diego State put together two long drives — a 10-play, 77-yard drive for Jack Browning's 21 yard field goal and an 11-play, 79-yard march capped by a 4-yard Redman touchdown.

Ohio threw three straight incompletions from the SDSU 6 with less than three minutes to play and on fourth down Marcus Ratcliffe had a 100-yard interception return nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty.

The Bobcats then cashed in with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Miles Cross with 2:04 to go. The onside kick went out of bounds but the Aztecs only picked up eight yards on four runs and Ohio got the ball back on its 35 with 55 seconds to play.

Ohio picked up a pair of first downs before New Zealand Williams had an interception at the 20, returning it 40 yards before stepping out of bounds with a second to play.

Mayden was 17 of 27 for 164 yards. Two Ohio quarterbacks combined to go 26 of 52 for 278 yards, with Sam Wiglusz catching 10 for 103 yards.

