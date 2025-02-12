Maxey leads Youngstown State against Purdue Fort Wayne after 21-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Juwan Maxey scored 21 points in Youngstown State's 87-72 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Penguins are 7-4 in home games. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 76.8 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Mastodons are 11-4 in conference matchups. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 83.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Youngstown State's average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 11.9 more points per game (83.3) than Youngstown State gives up to opponents (71.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Farmer is shooting 42.2% and averaging 15.5 points for the Penguins. Cris Carroll is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Rasheed Bello is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 15.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Jalen Jackson is averaging 23 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.