Max Meyer strikes out a career-high 14 to lead Marlins over Reds 6-3

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer (23) throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer (23) throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
8 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Max Meyer struck out a career-high 14 in six scoreless innings, pinch-hitter Kyle Stowers had a three-run homer in the seventh and the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Monday night.

Meyer struck out the side in the sixth and walked into the dugout to a standing ovation with Miami's first double-digit strikeout game since last June 1.

Meyer (2-2) allowed five hits and walked none, lowering his ERA to 2.10. His previous strikeout high was eight strikeouts.

Jesús Tinoco got three straight outs for his second save as the Marlins won their second straight following a five-game losing streak.

Nick Lodolo (2-2) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Jesús Sánchez hit a run-scoring single in the second for his first RBI this season and Ronny Simon following with another run-scoring single.

Eric Wagaman hit his third home run this season for in the fifth, a 407-foot shot just over the glove of leaping center fielder TJ Friedl.

Gavin Lux hit his first home run this season, a two-run drive off Tyler Phillips in the eighth.

Key moment

Agustín Ramírez and Simo got their first major league hits in the second inning. Ramírez had an infield single and later scored on Simon’s single to center. Ramírez followed Stowers' homer with a double and he took third for his first big league steal.

Key stat

Meyer tied for the third-most strikeouts in Marlins history behind Ricky Nolasco’s 16 against Atlanta on Sept. 30, 2009, and Liván Hernández’s 15 vs. the Braves in Game 5 of the 1997 NL Championship Series.

Up next

Miami RHP Edward Cabrera (0-1, 6.52 ERA), who began the season on the IL with a right middle finger blister, is set to make his third start of the season on Tuesday against Cincinnati RHP Nick Martinez (0-3, 6.00 ERA).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer follows through on a delivery during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Kyle Stowers (28) is met by second baseman Otto Lopez, second from left, after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Kyle Stowers (28) runs the bases after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Eric Wagaman, right, greets the third base coach after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Cincinnati Reds' Gavin Lux, left, gives autographs before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Agustin Ramirez reacts after hitting a double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Agustin Ramirez (50) is congratulated after scoring on a single hit by Ronny Simon during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo looks from the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

