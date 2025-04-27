Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki score goals as Crew beats Earthquakes 2-1

Zawadski made a sliding finish, redirected a free kick played to the far post from the left side by Diego Rossi back inside the near post to give the Crew a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.

Beau Leroux played a through ball to Josef Martínez, who slipped behind the defense and, as goalkeeper Patrick Schulte charged off his line, chipped a shot into the net from near the left corner of the 6-yard box. Martínez has scored in back-to-back games and has five of his six goals this season in the last four matches, beginning with a hat trick in a 6-1 win over San Jose on April 6.

San Jose (3-6-1) has lost three consecutive games and is 1-6-1 following back-to-back wins to open the season.

Columbus (6-1-3) had a three-game win streak snapped last time out with a 1-0 loss to Inter Miami, ending a string of eight straight without a loss.

