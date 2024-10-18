Matan leads the Columbus Crew against the New York Red Bulls

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +132, Columbus +176, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Alexandru Matan leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls following a three-goal performance against the New England Revolution.

The Red Bulls are 9-8-8 in Eastern Conference play. The Red Bulls rank eighth in the MLS giving up 47 goals.

The Crew are 15-5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew have a league-leading +31 goal differential, scoring 69 goals while giving up 38.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan has scored 13 goals and added five assists for the Red Bulls. Dante Vanzeir has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Cucho Hernandez has scored 19 goals with eight assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 2-4-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Crew: 6-2-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Roald Mitchell (injured), Wikelman Carmona (injured), Sean Nealis (injured), Kyle Duncan (injured).

Crew: Sean Zawadzki (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.