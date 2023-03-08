'Master thief' convicted of Giants ring theft back in prison

A message was left Wednesday with Murphy's attorney, Frank Sanchez.

Murphy, described by authorities as a career criminal, was the leader of a group that disabled the alarm and cut a hole in the roof of the E.A. Dion Inc. jewelry company in Attleboro, Massachusetts, in 2008 and stole $2 million worth of gems, precious metals and Super Bowl Rings for the Giants, who had beaten the Patriots 17-14 in February 2008 to spoil the Patriots effort for an undefeated season. The rings were later recovered.

After years of delays, Murphy was convicted of the theft in December 2019 and sentenced to two years in prison and five years of probation, prosecutors said.

Murphy was also convicted of breaking into a Brink's warehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in January 2009 and in 2012 received a 20-year sentence in that case, which was reduced on appeal.