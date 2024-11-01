Massive fire closes Ohio River bridge near Cincinnati and damages its steel structure

Breaking: Judge rules naturalized Ohioans’ citizenship can be challenged at polls

1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — A massive fire underneath a bridge spanning the Ohio River closed a heavily traveled route between Cincinnati and northern Kentucky on Friday and damaged part of the steel structure. No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out overnight near a playground in a park under the bridge, shutting down Interstate 471, according to a spokesperson for the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Video showed flames soaring above the bridge near downtown Cincinnati. Chunks of concrete fell from the bridge and the fire warped a few steel beams, fire crews reported.

The fire was under control hours later, but the bridge will remain closed. What caused the fire is under investigation.

