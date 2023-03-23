Massachusetts train derails, no hazardous cargo reported

Broadcast video appeared to show Norfolk Southern engines hauling the railcars, but Norfolk Southern in a statement said the train was not theirs and it is common in the industry for one railroad’s equipment to be operated over the network by the crews of another carrier.

Norfolk Southern is the operator at the center of a fiery derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, in early February in which abut 50 cars derailed, spilling hazardous materials and forcing evacuations of residents.

The cause of Thursday's derailment remains under investigation, the CSX statement said.

The fire department advised people to avoid the area.

Ayer is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Boston.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP