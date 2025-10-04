Mason Hackett's short touchdown run saves Dayton after huge lead disappears

In the third quarter, Morehead State had touchdown drives of 73, 51 and 75 yards and the Eagles tied the score when Sidney Webb returned a fumble 62 yards for a touchdown.

Dayton's Jordan Price blocked a field-goal attempt with five minutes remaining in the game then the Flyers drove 76 yards in seven plays capped by Hackett's touchdown run with 1:46 remaining.

Morehead State turned it over on downs on their final possession.

Bryce Schondelmyer completed 18 of 26 passes for 221 yards with one touchdown for Dayton. Hackett gained 92 yards on 22 carries.

Bryce Patterson had two touchdowns and 252 yards through the air for the Eagles (2-4, 0-2).

