Maryland losses in the portal continue in the weeks following Sweet 16

Derik Queen said over the weekend he would enter the NBA draft. The talented big man averaged 16.5 points this season, and his bank shot at the buzzer gave the Terrapins a one-point win over Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland hired Buzz Williams to replace Willard, but the former Texas A&M coach is losing much of the Sweet 16 roster because of the portal. Williams has gained three transfer commitments since he was hired.

Maryland recruit Chris Jeffrey and freshman Malachi Palmer are set to follow Willard to Villanova.

Gillespie was a third-team All-Big Ten selection with Maryland in 2023-24 following two seasons at Belmont. Over his three-year college career, Gillespie averaged 13.6 points.

“A dynamic point who can really shoot the ball from deep and get his teammates involved, Ja’Kobi is a fearless competitor with a high basketball IQ," of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "We expect him to help lead our team from day one and we feel quite fortunate to have him as a part of our program.”

Former Toledo forward Javan Simmons announced on X that he plans to transfer to Ohio, another Mid-American Conference school.

The 6-foot-7 Simmons was the MAC Freshman of the Year for the 2023-24 season, averaging 12.2 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Rockets. He averaged 12.5 points and 6.8 boards in 33 games this year.

