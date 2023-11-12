Marvin Harrison Jr. paces quick-strike Ohio State in 38-3 rout of Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Marvin Harrison Jr. caught two of Kyle McCord's three touchdown passes and rushed for another score, helping No. 3 Ohio State pound Michigan State 38-3 on Saturday night.

McCord threw for a career-high 335 yards for the Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 1 CFP), who overwhelmed the Spartans (3-7, 1-6) with touchdowns on five of their six first-half possessions.

Ohio State's defense, missing several key players due to injuries, held Michigan State to 182 total yards and two third-down conversions on 14 attempts.

Ohio State hosts Minnesota next weekend ahead of the Nov. 25 showdown with No. 2 Michigan, now embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal that led to a suspension for coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines beat No. 9 Penn State 24-15 on Saturday.

McCord completed 24 of 31 passes before being relieved in the fourth quarter. Harrison finished with seven receptions for 149 yards, and tight end Cade Stover tied a career high with seven catches for 79 yards.

The electrifying Harrison got it started. In motion from the left side, he took a pitch and went 19 yards around the right end for the first rushing touchdown of his career.

After a missed field-goal attempt by the Spartans, Harrison got back to what he does best, catching a 26-yard pass that McCord dropped over his shoulder in the back corner of the end zone.

“Marv is a special player, and we’re always going to find ways to get him the ball," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.

Harrison caught a 9-yard TD pass early in the second quarter. TreVeyon Henderson ran one in from 9 yards out, and Stover turned around in the end zone to grab a pass for a 19-yard touchdown and a 35-3 Ohio State lead at the break.

“They're good,” Michigan State interim coach Harlon Barnett said. “It'll be interesting to see how this thing all works out when it's all said and done as far as the playoffs and all that kind of stuff, but they're a good team.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: After getting their first Big Ten win of the season last week, the Spartans ran into Ohio State playing at its best and couldn't match up.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are rolling toward another high-stakes game with Michigan if they don't overlook Minnesota next week.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With a dominating win over a bottom-tier Big Ten team, Ohio State shouldn't move, if at all.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: At Indiana next Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Minnesota next Saturday.

