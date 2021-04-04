Martinez expected to start for St. Louis against Cincinnati

The Reds went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Cincinnati hit 90 total home runs with 2.8 extra base hits per game last season.

The Cardinals went 22-18 in division games in 2020. St. Louis hit 51 total home runs and averaged 6.8 hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (illness), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

