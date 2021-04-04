X

Martinez expected to start for St. Louis against Cincinnati

news | 55 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds

St. Louis Cardinals (1-1) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-1)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Reds: TBD

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

The Reds went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Cincinnati hit 90 total home runs with 2.8 extra base hits per game last season.

The Cardinals went 22-18 in division games in 2020. St. Louis hit 51 total home runs and averaged 6.8 hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (illness), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.