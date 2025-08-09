Martinez Batista leads New York City FC against the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC +142, Columbus +171, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Adrian Alonso Martinez Batista leads New York City FC into a matchup with the Columbus Crew after scoring three goals against Dallas.

NYCFC is 10-5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 96 shots on goal, averaging 4.0 per game.

The Crew are 9-4-4 against Eastern Conference teams. The Crew have a 6-1-2 record in games they record a pair of goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez Batista has 12 goals and one assist for NYCFC. Hannes Wolf has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

Diego Rossi has 12 goals and three assists for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Crew: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Malachi Jones (injured), Keaton Parks (injured).

Crew: Mohamed Farsi (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.