Marshall pays visit to Akron

SUPER SENIORS: Marshall has benefited heavily from its seniors. Taevion Kinsey, Andrew Taylor, Darius George and Mikel Beyers have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 75 percent of all Thundering Herd points over the team's last five games.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Kinsey has connected on 16.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last five games. He's also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Marshall's Taylor has attempted 34 3-pointers and connected on 23.5 percent of them, and is 4 for 10 over his last three games.