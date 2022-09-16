springfield-news-sun logo
Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey resigns

Marshall takes on Notre Dame during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.(Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

Marshall takes on Notre Dame during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.(Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

Updated 39 minutes ago
Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has resigned for unspecified personal reasons

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has resigned for unspecified personal reasons, the school's athletic department said Friday.

A Marshall statement about Morrissey didn't elaborate on the resignation.

“Marshall University Athletics wishes Eddy and his family the best,” the statement said.

Morrissey came to Marshall after head coach Charles Huff was hired in 2021. Among many other stints, Morrissey served one season as an offensive line assistant at Austin Peay in 2019 and as an assistant at Mississippi State in 2018.

Marshall (2-0), coming off a win at Notre Dame, plays at Bowling Green (0-2) on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

