Marshall faces No. 23 Miami (OH) following Fricks' 25-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts No. 23 Miami (OH) after Wyatt Fricks scored 25 points in Marshall's 81-77 win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Thundering Herd are 11-2 on their home court. Marshall is sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Van Komen averaging 5.0.

The RedHawks have gone 9-0 away from home. Miami (OH) leads the MAC scoring 92.8 points per game while shooting 53.6%.

Marshall averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) scores 18.6 more points per game (92.8) than Marshall gives up (74.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Speer is averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 assists for the Thundering Herd. Fricks is averaging 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 56.9% over the past 10 games.

Brant Byers is averaging 15.2 points for the RedHawks. Peter Suder is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 89.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.