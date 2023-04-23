X

Marlins visit the Guardians on 4-game road win streak

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins visit the Cleveland Guardians looking to continue a four-game road winning streak

Miami Marlins (12-9, third in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (10-11, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 2.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -113, Marlins -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 10-11 overall and 2-6 in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Miami has a 12-9 record overall and a 5-3 record in road games. The Marlins have gone 9-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor ranks 10th on the Guardians with two extra base hits (two home runs). Jose Ramirez is 9-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads Miami with five home runs while slugging .559. Luis Arraez is 16-for-38 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Marlins: 8-2, .270 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

