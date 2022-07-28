Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer faces Tommy John surgery

Los Angeles Dr. Neal ElAttrache is scheduled to perform the arthroscopic procedure sometime in the near future. Meyer could miss most or all of the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old Meyer, one of Miami’s top prospects and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, left his second major league start on Friday in Pittsburgh after throwing 10 pitches. He missed a month earlier this season with right ulnar nerve irritation.