Marlins meet the Guardians with 1-0 series lead

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (5-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Marlins: Roddery Munoz (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 1-0.

Miami has a 12-23 record in home games and a 22-41 record overall. The Marlins have a 15-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 19-14 record in road games and a 40-22 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .396 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz has 10 doubles and 11 home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 11-for-31 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 60 RBI for the Guardians. David Fry is 10-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.