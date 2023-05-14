Marlins host the Reds on home losing streak

Miami has gone 10-11 in home games and 19-21 overall. The Marlins have a 10-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 6-12 record on the road and an 18-21 record overall. The Reds are 10-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has nine doubles, nine home runs and 20 RBI while hitting .245 for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 13-for-33 with seven doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jonathan India has three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI while hitting .301 for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 11-for-33 with a double, two triples, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Sanchez: day-to-day (hamstring), Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (foot), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (ear infection), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Casey Legumina: day-to-day (ankle), Nick Lodolo: day-to-day (foot/calf), TJ Friedl: day-to-day (oblique), Reiver Sanmartin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.