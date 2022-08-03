springfield-news-sun logo
Marlins host the Reds on 9-game home slide

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds looking to stop a nine-game home skid

Cincinnati Reds (42-61, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (47-57, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-7, 6.31 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 1.99 ERA, .94 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -211, Reds +177; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to stop their nine-game home skid with a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Miami has a 22-28 record at home and a 47-57 record overall. The Marlins have gone 25-16 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati is 42-61 overall and 18-29 in road games. The Reds have gone 27-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Reds hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has a .242 batting average to rank third on the Marlins, and has 16 doubles and 12 home runs. Jacob Stallings is 10-for-22 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 28 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Jonathan India is 13-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Reds: 7-3, .253 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (left hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Reds: Luis Cessa: day-to-day (back), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

