Marlins-Guardians postponed, doubleheader set for Saturday

The game was rescheduled for Saturday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 3:10 p.m. Miami left-hander Braxton Garrett (0-0, 3.38 ERA) and Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac (1-0, 6.92 ERA) were Friday's scheduled starters.

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.47 ERA) was scheduled to meet Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.88 ERA) in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners Saturday night. Alcantara was the unanimous NL winner last season while Bieber won the AL award in 2020.