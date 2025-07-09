Marlins claim Tyler Zuber off waivers from Mets, designate Nick Nastrini for assignment

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Miami Marlins claimed reliever Tyler Zuber off waivers from the New York Mets and designated fellow right-hander Nick Nastrini for assignment before their game against the Reds on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old Zuber, who was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville, allowed two runs in two innings in his only appearance for the Mets. He appeared in two games for Tampa Bay last season but has not been a regular in the big leagues since 2021, when Zuber went 0-3 with a 6.26 ERA in 31 appearances for Kansas City.