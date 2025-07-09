Marlins claim Tyler Zuber off waivers from Mets, designate Nick Nastrini for assignment

The Miami Marlins have claimed reliever Tyler Zuber off waivers from the New York Mets
22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Miami Marlins claimed reliever Tyler Zuber off waivers from the New York Mets and designated fellow right-hander Nick Nastrini for assignment before their game against the Reds on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old Zuber, who was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville, allowed two runs in two innings in his only appearance for the Mets. He appeared in two games for Tampa Bay last season but has not been a regular in the big leagues since 2021, when Zuber went 0-3 with a 6.26 ERA in 31 appearances for Kansas City.

The Marlins had claimed Nastrini off waivers from the White Sox just over a week ago. He appeared in one game for Jacksonville, allowing two runs on four walks and three hit batters in only two innings of work.

The 25-year-old Nastrini is 0-7 with a 7.07 ERA in nine career big league appearances.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

