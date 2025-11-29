Marist Red Foxes take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) and Marist meet at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Red Foxes are 2-5 in non-conference play. Marist is eighth in the MAAC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Justine Henry averaging 6.0.

The RedHawks have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. Miami (OH) averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

Marist's average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Marist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 10.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 37.7%.

Amber Scalia averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Amber Tretter is averaging 11.9 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.