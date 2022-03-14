Mariners land All-Star Winker, Suárez in trade with Reds

Winker seems likely to be in a rotation in left field and will get plenty of at-bats as a designated hitter.

Adding Suárez to the deal helps solidify the Mariners' lineup. Suárez hit just .198 last season but still added 31 home runs. He closed the season on a surge, hitting .370 with an .808 slugging percentage in the final month of the season.

Suárez hit 83 home runs and had 207 RBIs during the 2018 and 2019 seasons combined.

Suárez also answers the question of who is going step in at third base after the retirement of Kyle Seager. Abraham Toro was acquired from Houston last season but played mostly at second base. Seattle traded for Adam Frazier prior to the baseball lockout with the idea he would play second base primarily with a little bit of outfield as well.

Toro will likely be in a utility infielder role now for Seattle.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports