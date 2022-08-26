Mariners face the Guardians with 1-0 series lead

Seattle is 33-27 in home games and 68-57 overall. The Mariners have a 47-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 34-32 record in road games and a 66-57 record overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 19 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-30 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 25 home runs while slugging .547. Andres Gimenez is 9-for-31 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (calf), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.