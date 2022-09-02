Mariners bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Guardians

Cleveland has a 68-61 record overall and a 33-27 record at home. The Guardians have gone 38-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Seattle is 73-58 overall and 38-30 on the road. The Mariners are 48-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 69 extra base hits (39 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs). Oscar Gonzalez is 7-for-39 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 68 RBI while hitting .284 for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 10-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .196 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 7-3, .212 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.