Mariners begin 3-game series at home against the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Seattle is 16-17 at home and 33-34 overall. The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

Cleveland is 35-32 overall and 16-17 on the road. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.90.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 11 doubles and 26 home runs for the Mariners. Randy Arozarena is 11 for 40 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, five home runs and 22 RBIs while hitting .305 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 14 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .263 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .231 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Guardians: Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.