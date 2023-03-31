X

Mariners and Guardians meet for season opener

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Guardians for the season opener

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Hunter Gaddis (0-0); Mariners: Robbie Ray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -163, Guardians +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Guardians in the season opener.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 in home games last season. The Mariners batted .230 as a team in the 2022 season with a .705 OPS.

Cleveland had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Guardians batted .253 as a team in the 2022 season with a .698 OPS.

INJURIES: Mariners: Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

