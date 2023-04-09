X

Mariners aim to sweep series against the Guardians

By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians play in the final game of a three-game series

Seattle Mariners (4-5) vs. Cleveland Guardians (5-4)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -126, Guardians +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Guardians slugged .382 with a .316 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 44-37 on the road a season ago. The Mariners pitching staff had a 3.59 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.7 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

