Marcus Millender's late 3-pointer sends Georgia past Xavier 78-77 at Charleston Classic

Blue Cain scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the first half and Dylan James came off the bench to score all 10 of his points as Georgia built a 53-41 advantage at the break. Filip Borovicanin hit a jumper to give Xavier a 31-29 lead with seven minutes left. Justin Bailey answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 24-10 run by the Bulldogs to end the half.

Millender hit 5 of 8 shots off the bench with two 3-pointers and Cain added six assists.

Tre Carroll and Jovan Milicevic both scored 19 to pace Xavier. Carroll added 10 rebounds and Borovicanin finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds as both players collected their first double-doubles of the season. Wright hit four 3-pointers and scored 17.

Georgia will play Clemson in the championship game on Sunday. The Tigers beat West Virginia 70-67 earlier to advance. Xavier and the Mountaineers will square off for third place following the title game.

