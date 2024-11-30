Marcus Johnson and Bowling Green take down New Mexico State 61-60

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Marcus Johnson scored 23 points and Javontae Campbell secured the victory with a free throw with 12 seconds remaining as Bowling Green knocked off New Mexico State 61-60 on Saturday.

Johnson had five rebounds and three steals for the Falcons (3-5). Derrick Butler scored 15 points while going 4 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds. Campbell had 12 points and shot 1 of 9 from the field and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.