Marchenko, Chinakhov and Monahan each have 3 points as Blue Jackets beat Avalanche 6-4

Zach Werenski, Kent Johnson and Adam Fantilli also scored for Columbus.

Nathan MacKinnon, Miles Wood, Casey Mittelstadt and Ross Colton had goals for the Avalanche, but Alexandar Georgiev gave up three goals on nine shots.

Justus Annunen replaced Georgiev after Fantilli’s goal 1:56 into the second period gave the Blue Jackets a 3-1 lead. Wood and Mittelstadt beat Daniil Tarasov just 1:31 apart to tie it before Marchenko’s go-ahead goal at 4:33.

Tarasov stopped 26 shots.

Colton scored when Annunen went off for an extra skater, but Monahan scored into an empty net to seal it.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: New coach Dean Evason’s team has played well in its first two games, losing by a goal to Minnesota and now beating Colorado to begin the season. The Blue Jackets have seven goals in their first two games.

Avalanche: Two games into the season, there is a goaltender crisis. Georgiev has allowed eight goals on 25 shots. Annunen hasn’t been much better, and claiming Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers is a sign Colorado is concerned about the position.

Key moment

MacKinnon, the NHL MVP last season, was honored before the game with a highlight video, and then Denver Nuggets center and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic brought the Hart Trophy out while wearing MacKinnon’s No. 29 jersey.

Key stat

Avalanche winger Ivan Ivan got his first NHL point when he assisted on MacKinnon’s goal. MacKinnon scooped up the puck to give to the rookie.

Up next

The Blue Jackets play their home opener against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The Avalanche host the New York Islanders on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP