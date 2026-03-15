Marchenko carries surging Blue Jackets past Flyers, 2-1 in shootout

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored his 25th goal and lifted a backhander over Dan Vladar in the third round of a shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

The Blue Jackets extended their points streak to nine games as they fight Detroit for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They are 5-0-4 during the streak.