Marchand breaks an NCAA record, Arizona State moves into first at swimming and diving championships

Leon Marchand broke an NCAA record to win the 500-yard freestyle at the men’s swimming and diving championships on Thursday night, helping Arizona State move into first place after Day 2 at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI
news
52 minutes ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leon Marchand broke an NCAA record to win the 500-yard freestyle at the men's swimming and diving championships on Thursday night, helping Arizona State move into first place after Day 2 at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI.

Marchand smashed the record he set a few weeks ago at the Pac-12 championships by nearly four seconds to win the NCAA title in a time of 4:02.31.

Arizona State leads with 201 points, followed by California with 169 and Florida at 161.

Cal senior Destin Lasco became an NCAA champion and American record holder in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:37.91.

Josh Liendo won the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 18.07 to become the second Gator to capture the title.

Liendo, Adam Chaney, Julian Smith and Macguire McDuff put together the second fastest time ever in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:13.49. It was Florida’s third consecutive year winning the event.

Lyle Yost won his second straight NCAA 1-meter diving title, becoming the first Ohio State Buckeye since the 1980’s to win back-to-back national titles.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

In Other News
1
Coroner IDs woman shot by Clark County homeowner targeted in scam
2
Springfield approves final costs for National Advanced Air Mobility...
3
Springfield man found dead after missing for 2 months enjoyed ‘spending...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top