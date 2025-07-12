Manzardo has tiebreaking HR, Kwan adds 2 RBIs as Guardians beat White Sox 6-2

Kwan had a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and he and Jose Ramirez added RBI singles in the ninth as Cleveland won for the fifth time in six games.

Bibee (5-9) gave up two runs and six hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Erik Sabrowski, Cade Smith and Matt Festa combined for 3 1/3 perfect innings to finish it.

Carlos Santana had an RBI single in the first and scored on Angel Martinez's sacrifice fly in the fourth to give the Guardians a 2-0 lead.

Rookie Kyle Teel had a two-run single for the White Sox to tie 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth.

Sean Burke allowed Cleveland’s first two runs, along with three hits, two walks and five strikeouts in five innings. The White Sox have dropped five of seven.

Twenty-three players and 2005 manager Ozzie Guillen were on the field before the game to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the club’s last World Series title. Chicago Archdiocese Cardinal Blase Cupich presented first baseman Paul Konerko with a No. 14 jersey autographed by Pope Leo XIV, a native of the city’s suburbs and longtime White Sox fan who attended Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.

The White Sox had four straight singles in the fifth, third of which tied the score. Bibee recovered with a strikeout of Colson Montgomery and got Josh Rojas to ground into a double play that ended the inning and kept it tied.

Ramirez won’t play in Tuesday’s All-Star game but still looked the part Saturday. He went 1 for 3 with two walks, and RBI, runs scored and three steals.

Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (1-0, 3.79 ERA) faces White Sox RHP Aaron Civale (1-6, 5.17) on Sunday.

