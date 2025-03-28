Manzardo has a career game with 3 hits and 4 RBIs, helping the Guardians past Royals in opener

“I did it only once in college,” Manzardo said with a grin after the game. “That’s it, and then this. That's the only time ever. It gives me tons of confidence.”

Manzardo, who made his debut in May last season, finished the 2024 season with 12 doubles, no triples and five home runs in 145 at-bats. He's considered a key part of Cleveland's lineup this season, as evidenced by his batting fifth in the order in the opener.

That was compounded with the Royals starting Cole Ragans, a tough left-hander who finished fourth in last season's Cy Young Award voting.

Manzardo came into the game just wanting to contribute.

“You want to prove that you can help," the 24-year-old designated hitter said. "I’ve hit lefties my whole life. I’m not going to tell you that I’m better against left-handed pitchers or anything, but I always hit them growing up. So, I’m excited for this year, excited to get those opportunities.”

In addition to being productive, Manzardo was clutch.

He came up with the Guardians trailing 3-0 in the fourth inning after Vinnie Pasquantino launched a three-run home run. He stroked a one-out triple into the right field corner and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jhonkensy Noel.

In the sixth, after the Guardians had drawn within one run on another sacrifice fly, he came up with the tying run on first base. The Royals took out Ragans and replaced him with Angel Zerpa. Manzardo hit the first pitch he saw for a two-run home run.

That looked to be the game-winner, but the Royals tied it in the bottom of the ninth.

After the Guardians reclaimed the lead in the 10th, Cleveland had a runner on third with two outs. With first base open, the Royals chose to intentionally walk veteran Carlos Santana to face Manzardo, who made them pay for that decision with a two-run double to ice the game.

“I mean, it didn’t upset me or anything,” he said of the intentional walk. “I get it, but I think anybody’s gonna take that a little bit personally. I mean, it’s just baseball."

Then he added, somewhat sheepishly: "You know, maybe they’ll think twice about it next time.”

Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said he was not surprised — by the move or Manzardo's reaction.

“We knew that they would probably do that,” Vogt said. “With first base open, you have to. And for Kyle, he just wants to hit.”

