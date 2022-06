Mancini hits long home run, Orioles beat Guardians 5-4

Ramírez gave the Guardians a 1-0 lead in the first with a homer off Tyler Wells. It was his 14th homer of the season and league-leading 53rd RBI.

Mancini tied the game in the bottom half with a homer that traveled 438 feet.

Giménez gave the Guardians a 2-1 lead with a towering shot that traveled 418 feet and was the first to land on Eutaw Street this season.

Hays, who had a season-high 13-game hitting streak end the previous night, gave the Orioles the 4-2 lead with a three-run drive in the third.

Odor provided a 5-2 lead with another deep home run in the fourth that also landed on Eutaw Street.

DISTANCE

It was just the third time in the history of Camden Yards that two homers landed on Eutaw Street in the same game and the first since 2012.

MOVES

Orioles: INF Jahmai Jones has cleared unconditional release waivers and been released.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: C Austin Hedges (right quadriceps muscle) is expected to be back Sunday. “He might not have that blazing speed,” manager Terry Francona joked.

Orioles: C Adley Rutschman got the day off after playing the previous night. The Orioles top prospect is batting .149 with a double and triple over 12 games since being promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on May 21.

UP NEXT​​

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (1-4, 5.40 ERA) allowed one run and five hits with five strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Monday.

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said he will announce the starter Sunday morning from either the current roster or from Triple-A Norfolk.

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander climbs the wall while trying to catch a home run by Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Jorge Lopez, center, reacts with assistant pitching coach Darren Holmes (40) after recording the save against the Cleveland Guardians during a baseball game, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 5-4. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)