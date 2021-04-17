Man wounded by officer responding to domestic violence call

Toledo police said a woman called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday to report a dispute between her adult daughter and the daughter's live-in boyfriend. Police said the younger woman alleged that the man had been “very aggressive" and was threatening her.

Officers found him in the garage with a gun and ordered him several times to drop it, but instead he turned the gun away from himself and toward an officer, police said. An officer fired once, striking the suspect, who dropped the weapon, police said.