Man will now face murder charge in toddler's death

Ronald Hicks Jr., 25, initially was charged with felonious assault following the death of 2-year-old Ryan Mounts earlier this month. He was due in court Monday to be arraigned on the upgraded charge, and it wasn't clear if he's retained an attorney.

The toddler was among a group of children Hicks was caring for at a city home on June 11, authorities said. Hicks called 911 to report that he had found Mounts unconscious with a plastic bag over his head, and the child died the next day at a hospital.