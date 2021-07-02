Man who killed woman in front of their son guilty of murder

A Montgomery County jury also found Gregory Blanton guilty of felonious assault and child endangerment in a verdict returned Thursday night. The 34-year-old Dayton man faces a potential life term when he's sentenced later this year.

The counts stem from the May 9, 2020 shooting of Krysten Connally, 32. She was shot five times in the head while standing in the driveway of her Dayton home after she and Blanton had argued, authorities said.