Man who killed guest at cabin acted in self-defense, DA says

Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant, was Black, and the others who were at the cabin are white, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The man who shot Spencer had invited him and three other people to his family’s cabin for a weekend getaway. Some members of the group consumed alcohol and marijuana and later psychedelic mushrooms, White said.

Members of the group told authorities Spencer began acting erratically, demanding that the others build the fire larger, talking loudly and sometimes unintelligibly and claiming to be a deity.

He then got an assault rifle he had brought and began firing into the air, White said. A neighbor confirmed hearing sporadic gunfire from the camp before the final shooting, he said.

Spencer took the keys to vehicles at gunpoint from two members of the group who tried to leave and then threatened to “shoot up the place,” White said. The host of the gathering, who said he had been trying to calm him down but now feared that all would be killed, drew and fired his own pistol repeatedly at Spencer, who was facing him, White said.

Images on Spencer’s phone confirmed that he and the shooter knew each other and images from earlier in the day showed the group amicably taking part in activities, White said.

Toxicology tests on Spencer revealed the presence of a mushroom hallucinogenic “that can cause panic attacks and psychosis,” White said. While such mushrooms can cause euphoric, colorful hallucinations, an overdose can quickly send someone not accustomed to them “to a dark place full of anger, distrust and anxiety,” White said.

It was unclear whether the man who shot Spencer also consumed drugs or alcohol.

White said the evidence didn’t support what he called rumors, such as that Spencer was shot while fleeing, wounded then executed or lured to the cabin to be killed.

The Pennsylvania State Police Heritage Affairs Section, which investigates hate crimes, said they were brought in to look for indications of racial bias and found none.

The shooting constituted self-defense under state law, White said.