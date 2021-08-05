Man shot, killed during standoff with police at Ohio home

MIFFLIN, Ohio (AP) — A man involved in a standoff with police at his northern Ohio home was shot and killed by officers during a confrontation inside the residence.
A police SWAT team had gone to the Mifflin home around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to arrest Sean Rowe, 38. He was wanted on menacing and weapons charges stemming from a Fourth of July confrontation at the home.
Richland County Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon told The Mansfield Journal News that authorities had urged Rowe to turn himself in, but he refused and his behavior had become more aggressive in recent weeks.
After negotiating with Rowe for about three hours, the SWAT team entered the home while Rowe was outside on a balcony. where he was seen wielding two machetes and striking them against a banister. He went back inside the home with the machetes when he heard the SWAT team in the residence, and authorities said he was shot after several attempts were made to subdue him with non-lethal force.
Rowe was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. No officers were injured in the incident.
The two officers who shot Rowe have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard policy in such incidents. The review will be led by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.