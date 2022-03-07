Man shot during pursuit involving stolen police cruiser

The chase started Sunday afternoon in Richland County, when troopers spotted what they believed was a stolen vehicle at a rest stop on westbound Route 30. As they prepared to check the license plates, a 31-year-old Mount Gilead man drove off in it but soon crashed into a home in Ontario.

A standoff between the man and several law enforcement agencies ensued for about 30 minutes, during which authorities said a gunshot was heard coming from the stolen vehicle. Officers returned fire, and the man was struck by at least two shots, authorities said.