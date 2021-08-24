Man pleads to charges related to death of girlfriend's son

Authorities have said Gosney told investigators that she was under pressure from Hamilton to get rid of the boy and his two siblings, ages 9 and 7. Gosney drove the three children to the park in rural Preble County on Feb. 26, where she planned to abandon them, authorities said, but there was no indication that Gosney planned to kill them. James Hutchinson died after he grabbed for a door on his mother’s vehicle and was dragged, police said.

Gosney and Hamilton dumped the boy’s body into the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, Indiana, on Feb. 28, authorities have said. Flood conditions initially prevented a search effort there, and the body has not been recovered despite multiple searches.