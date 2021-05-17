Man killed when gunfire erupts during memorial service

The shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Sunday at Sleepy Hollow Park, where a crowd had gathered to remember Armonte Rogers, who had been fatally shot early Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were attending the memorial service or what sparked the shooting there, authorities said.

John Graves, 24, was shot at least once in the park and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Corion Grace, 19, suffered a hand wound and was treated at a hospital.