Man jailed for killing wife sentenced for daughter's death

Both mother and daughter were shot in the head. Authorities still aren't sure where the killings took place. The family lived in Brewster, New York, at the time.

After Marcia and Elizabeth Honsch's bodies were found, their bodies remained unidentified for 19 years. Authorities could not identify them because of a lack of evidence. Several rounds of DNA testing determined they were mother and daughter, but they remained unidentified until a woman from Virginia Beach, Virginia, contacted New York state police in June 2014 looking for relatives unaccounted for since 1995.

During that span, Robert Honsch remarried and had three children. He was found living under an assumed name, Robert Tyree, with his current wife and three children in Dalton, Ohio, when he was arrested in 2014. Authorities said an examination of items found near Elizabeth Honsch’s body connected him to the scene.