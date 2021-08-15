Man held on $2 million bail in deaths of 2 men he met online

Westerville police said Bradley, who was arrested Wednesday, met both men on the social networking and online dating app Grindr.

Sgt. James Fuqua said investigators are still looking into why Goodrich and Gwirtz were targeted, the Columbus Dispatch reported. He said both were of similar age and lived alone, which may have made them robbery targets. Goodrich’s cellphone was stolen from his home, according to court records.

Grindr released a statement Thursday saying it encourages users to report criminal allegations to authorities and cooperates with law enforcement in some cases, WBNS-TV reported.

“Grindr encourages users to be careful when interacting with people they do not know and to report improper or illegal behavior either within the app or directly," the company said.