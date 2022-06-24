Man gets life for hit-and-run that killed man and toddler

Shawn Allen, 37, of Canton, remained defiant and maintained his innocence during sentencing in Akron, the Akron Beacon Journal reported. His attorneys argued there was no direct evidence tying Allen to the deaths of Horace Lee, 43, and 21-month-old Azariah Tucker in June 2020, and said an appeal is planned.

Two of Allen's friends testified at trial that they were passengers in Allen's SUV that night. Front-seat passenger Tiffany Greenlee testified Allen and Lee had argued outside the SUV after Allen said Lee had made a disrespectful remark and then went searching for Lee.