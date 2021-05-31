Man gets 4 life terms plus 98 years in Ohio robbery slayings

Ammar Husein, Zak’s brother, said Anderson may have thought he had a tough life but it didn’t compare to the conditions in Palestine, his family’s native land.

“You were richer than everybody in the neighborhood where I came from,” he said.

Sonia Freeman, 48, and her son Christopher Lane-Freeman, 28, were shot to death by three men during a May 2016 robbery in their West Akron apartment. Christian Dorsey, 24, was found shot to death on a street after a June 2016 robbery.

“May you rot behind prison walls for the rest of your life and have a painful death,” said Roslyn Carter, cousin of Sonia Freeman and second cousin of Christopher Lane-Freeman. “We will forever live in pain ... You didn’t have to do it but the devil in you made you.”

Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh called the defendant “the worst of the worst," adding in a statement that his “reign of terror impacted several families who will feel the pain of what he did for years."